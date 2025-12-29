NEXUS FORGE 25

A U.S. Army Soldier with the 325th Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, observes a U.S. Air Force Reserve Airmen from the 349th Medical Squadron perform medical care on a Tactical Combat Casualty Care trauma manikin at a triage station during Exercise NEXUS FORGE at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Feb. 11, 2025. The TC3X is an advanced medical training mannequin that can simulate various human functions and injuries - such as breathing, moving, and bleeding - providing a lifelike experience for medical personnel to replicate the stress and conditions of real-life combat scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2025 23:44
|Photo ID:
|9466578
|VIRIN:
|250211-F-KM531-3395
|Resolution:
|5125x3091
|Size:
|3.4 MB
|Location:
|US
