    25th CAB Air Traffic Controllers Manage Airspace During JPMRC 26-01

    25th CAB Air Traffic Controllers Manage Airspace During JPMRC 26-01

    WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade set up the area of operation during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JMPRC) rotation 26-01 at Wheeler Army Airfield, Oahu, Hawaii on November 13, 2025. JPMRC 26-01 will integrate U.S. forces, along with military members from France, Malaysia, Maldives, Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand, alongside New Zealand Staff Observers to refine joint capabilities and rehearse tactics and techniques, and procedures required to dominate jungle and archipelagic terrain during large-scare combat operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)

    Date Taken: 11.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025
    Photo ID: 9466522
    VIRIN: 251113-A-XD912-1003
    Resolution: 7683x5125
    Size: 7.4 MB
    Location: WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 25th CAB Air Traffic Controllers Manage Airspace During JPMRC 26-01 [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    25th CAB
    TiC
    JPRMC
    Transformation in Contact
    25th Infantry Division
    25th ID

