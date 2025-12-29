25th CAB Air Traffic Controllers Manage Airspace During JPMRC 26-01

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. Joshua Jenkins, an air traffic control operator assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade poses for a portrait during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JMPRC) rotation 26-01 at Wheeler Army Airfield, Oahu, Hawaii on November 13, 2025. JPMRC 26-01 will integrate U.S. forces, along with military members from France, Malaysia, Maldives, Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand, alongside New Zealand Staff Observers to refine joint capabilities and rehearse tactics and techniques, and procedures required to dominate jungle and archipelagic terrain during large-scare combat operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)