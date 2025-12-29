(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AKARNG Black Hawk aviators conduct flight operations out of Juneau

    JUNEAU, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2025

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Alaska National Guard   

    A U.S. Army UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter assigned to A Company, 1-168th General Support Aviation Battalion, Alaska Army National Guard, conducts flight operations over Southeast Alaska near Juneau, Jan. 24, 2025. The Black Hawk is a versatile aircraft, suited for a variety of missions including, air assaults, medical evacuations, and airlift operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025
    Photo ID: 9466469
    VIRIN: 250124-Z-HY271-2001
    Resolution: 6504x4336
    Size: 12.87 MB
    Location: JUNEAU, ALASKA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AKARNG Black Hawk aviators conduct flight operations out of Juneau, by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army aviation
    UH-60L Black Hawk
    Alaska

