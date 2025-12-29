A U.S. Army UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter assigned to A Company, 1-168th General Support Aviation Battalion, Alaska Army National Guard, conducts flight operations over Southeast Alaska near Juneau, Jan. 24, 2025. The Black Hawk is a versatile aircraft, suited for a variety of missions including, air assaults, medical evacuations, and airlift operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2025 21:02
|Photo ID:
|9466469
|VIRIN:
|250124-Z-HY271-2001
|Resolution:
|6504x4336
|Size:
|12.87 MB
|Location:
|JUNEAU, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AKARNG Black Hawk aviators conduct flight operations out of Juneau, by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
