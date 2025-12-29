AKARNG Black Hawk aviators conduct flight operations out of Juneau

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter assigned to A Company, 1-168th General Support Aviation Battalion, Alaska Army National Guard, conducts flight operations over Southeast Alaska near Juneau, Jan. 24, 2025. The Black Hawk is a versatile aircraft, suited for a variety of missions including, air assaults, medical evacuations, and airlift operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)