    U.S. Army Central Soldiers Celebrate The Holidays While Deployed [Image 1 of 3]

    U.S. Army Central Soldiers Celebrate The Holidays While Deployed

    ISRAEL

    12.23.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Ito 

    U.S. Army Central   

    ISRAEL – U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Arturo Balsa speaks to service members assigned to U.S. Army Central (ARCENT) before the start of a unit-wide 5k run to celebrate the holiday season for deployed troops, Dec. 24, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Mike Ito)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Central Soldiers Celebrate The Holidays While Deployed [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Michael Ito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOMCMCC

