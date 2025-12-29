(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Central Soldiers Celebrate The Holidays While Deployed [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Army Central Soldiers Celebrate The Holidays While Deployed

    ISRAEL

    12.23.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Ito 

    U.S. Army Central   

    ISRAEL -- U.S. Army Col. Travis Hill, Human Resource Director for the Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC), speaks with volunteers serving food to U.S. Soldiers at a holiday dinner hosted by U.S. Army Central (ARCENT), Dec. 24, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Mike Ito)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 08:31
    Photo ID: 9465220
    VIRIN: 251224-A-VP019-1317
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: IL
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Central Soldiers Celebrate The Holidays While Deployed [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Michael Ito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Central Soldiers Celebrate The Holidays While Deployed
    U.S. Army Central Soldiers Celebrate The Holidays While Deployed
    U.S. Army Central Soldiers Celebrate The Holidays While Deployed

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery