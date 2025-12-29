U.S. Army Central Soldiers Celebrate The Holidays While Deployed

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ISRAEL -- U.S. Army Col. Travis Hill, Human Resource Director for the Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC), speaks with volunteers serving food to U.S. Soldiers at a holiday dinner hosted by U.S. Army Central (ARCENT), Dec. 24, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Mike Ito)