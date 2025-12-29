(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SETAF-AF builds noncommissioned officer corps with induction ceremony

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SETAF-AF builds noncommissioned officer corps with induction ceremony

    VICENZA, ITALY

    12.19.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Gleidine Irish Lebornio 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Gabriel Fain, assigned to 529th Military Police Company, 709th MP Battalion, 18th MP Brigade, poses for a photo during a Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), noncommissioned officer induction ceremony at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Dec. 19, 2025. Fain was chosen to be a member of the honor guard and joined the Sergeant Morales club in 2019. The Sergeant Morales Club recognizes the superior leadership qualities of sergeants within the Vicenza military community. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Gleidine Irish Lebornio)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 05:39
    Photo ID: 9465116
    VIRIN: 251219-A-LG908-2376
    Resolution: 7926x5287
    Size: 19.51 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SETAF-AF builds noncommissioned officer corps with induction ceremony, by SGT Gleidine Irish Lebornio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    SETAFAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery