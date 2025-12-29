SETAF-AF builds noncommissioned officer corps with induction ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Gabriel Fain, assigned to 529th Military Police Company, 709th MP Battalion, 18th MP Brigade, poses for a photo during a Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), noncommissioned officer induction ceremony at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Dec. 19, 2025. Fain was chosen to be a member of the honor guard and joined the Sergeant Morales club in 2019. The Sergeant Morales Club recognizes the superior leadership qualities of sergeants within the Vicenza military community. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Gleidine Irish Lebornio)