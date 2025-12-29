10th EAEF Conducts Aeromedical Evacuation Training During Exercise Pale Serpent

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 10th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Flight alongside U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Combined Joint Task Force–Horn of Africa carry a simulated patient inside a U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules cargo aircraft during Exercise Pale Serpent at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Dec. 29, 2025. The exercise supported U.S. Africa Command’s ability to respond to regional emergencies by preparing medical and evacuation teams to operate under realistic conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Carl Good)