10th EAEF Conducts Aeromedical Evacuation Training During Exercise Pale Serpent

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 10th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Flight secures a simulated patient to a litter during Exercise Pale Serpent at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Dec. 29, 2025. The exercise supported U.S. Africa Command’s ability to respond to regional emergencies by preparing medical and evacuation teams to operate under realistic conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Carl Good)