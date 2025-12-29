A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 10th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Flight adjusts specialized stanchion systems and adjustable wall fixtures during Exercise Pale Serpent at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Dec. 29, 2025. The exercise supported U.S. Africa Command’s ability to respond to regional emergencies by preparing medical and evacuation teams to operate under realistic conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Carl Good)
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2025 02:58
|Photo ID:
|9465034
|VIRIN:
|251229-F-CG010-1297
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|2.29 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 10th EAEF Conducts Aeromedical Evacuation Training During Exercise Pale Serpent [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Carl Good, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.