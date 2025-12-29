(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    10th EAEF Conducts Aeromedical Evacuation Training During Exercise Pale Serpent [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    10th EAEF Conducts Aeromedical Evacuation Training During Exercise Pale Serpent

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    12.28.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Carl Good 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 10th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Flight adjusts specialized stanchion systems and adjustable wall fixtures during Exercise Pale Serpent at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Dec. 29, 2025. The exercise supported U.S. Africa Command’s ability to respond to regional emergencies by preparing medical and evacuation teams to operate under realistic conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Carl Good)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.28.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 02:58
    Photo ID: 9465034
    VIRIN: 251229-F-CG010-1297
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 2.29 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th EAEF Conducts Aeromedical Evacuation Training During Exercise Pale Serpent [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Carl Good, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    10th EAEF Conducts Aeromedical Evacuation Training During Exercise Pale Serpent
    10th EAEF Conducts Aeromedical Evacuation Training During Exercise Pale Serpent
    10th EAEF Conducts Aeromedical Evacuation Training During Exercise Pale Serpent
    10th EAEF Conducts Aeromedical Evacuation Training During Exercise Pale Serpent
    10th EAEF Conducts Aeromedical Evacuation Training During Exercise Pale Serpent

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    449th Air Expeditionary Group
    10th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Flight
    406th Air Expeditionary Wing
    United States Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa
    Pale Serpent

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery