    4th Fleet Welcomes Brazilian Navy Admirals to the Command

    UNITED STATES

    06.17.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Steven Khor 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    210617-N-DB801-3000
    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. - (June 17, 2021) - An illustration graphic to welcome Brazilian Navy Admirals, Vice Adm. Amaury Calheiros, and Rear Adm. Rogerio Rodrigues, to U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet, where they met the personnel, June 17, 2021. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Steven Khor/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2021
    Date Posted: 12.30.2025 22:05
    VIRIN: 210617-N-DB801-3000
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th Fleet Welcomes Brazilian Navy Admirals to the Command, by PO1 Steven Khor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Naval Station Mayport
    Partnerships
    Making a difference
    USNAVSOUTH/U.S. 4th Fleet
    U.S. Navy

