Date Taken: 12.06.2022 Date Posted: 12.30.2025 22:05 Photo ID: 9464841 VIRIN: 221206-N-DB801-5000 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 1.3 MB Location: US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Commander of U.S. 4th Fleet Sings Along with Local Community at Holiday Lights Event [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Steven Khor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.