    Commander of U.S. 4th Fleet Sings Along with Local Community at Holiday Lights Event [Image 1 of 3]

    Commander of U.S. 4th Fleet Sings Along with Local Community at Holiday Lights Event

    UNITED STATES

    12.06.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Steven Khor 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    221206-N-DB801-5000
    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT - (Dec. 6, 2022) - Rear Adm. Jim Aiken, Commander, Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet, sings a holiday song with a child and local naval officers on the waterfront during a holiday lights event at Naval Base Mayport, Dec. 6, 2022. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Steven Khor/Released)

