National Guard Soldiers And Airmen Support Public Safety Through D.C. Safe and Beautiful Mission

Guardsmen assigned to Joint Task Force–D.C. conduct presence patrols in support of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission in Washington, D.C., Dec. 30, 2025. The mission provides assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and local partners to help maintain public safety for residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class William Frye)
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2025 18:01
|Photo ID:
|9464527
|VIRIN:
|251230-A-OK577-6054
|Resolution:
|5486x3692
|Size:
|8.15 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
