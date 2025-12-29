(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Guard Soldiers And Airmen Support Public Safety Through D.C. Safe and Beautiful Mission [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    National Guard Soldiers And Airmen Support Public Safety Through D.C. Safe and Beautiful Mission

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class William Frye  

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Guardsmen assigned to Joint Task Force–D.C. conduct presence patrols in support of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission in Washington, D.C., Dec. 30, 2025. The mission provides assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and local partners to help maintain public safety for residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class William Frye)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.30.2025
    Date Posted: 12.30.2025 18:01
    Photo ID: 9464526
    VIRIN: 251230-A-OK577-9589
    Resolution: 4394x3014
    Size: 5.92 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard Soldiers And Airmen Support Public Safety Through D.C. Safe and Beautiful Mission [Image 7 of 7], by SFC William Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    National Guard Soldiers And Airmen Support Public Safety Through D.C. Safe and Beautiful Mission
    National Guard Soldiers And Airmen Support Public Safety Through D.C. Safe and Beautiful Mission
    National Guard Soldiers And Airmen Support Public Safety Through D.C. Safe and Beautiful Mission
    National Guard Soldiers And Airmen Support Public Safety Through D.C. Safe and Beautiful Mission
    National Guard Soldiers And Airmen Support Public Safety Through D.C. Safe and Beautiful Mission
    National Guard Soldiers And Airmen Support Public Safety Through D.C. Safe and Beautiful Mission
    National Guard Soldiers And Airmen Support Public Safety Through D.C. Safe and Beautiful Mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    DCSafe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery