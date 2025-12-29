National Guard Soldiers And Airmen Support Public Safety Through D.C. Safe and Beautiful Mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Guardsmen assigned to Joint Task Force–D.C. conduct presence patrols in support of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission in Washington, D.C., Dec. 30, 2025. The mission provides assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and local partners to help maintain public safety for residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class William Frye)