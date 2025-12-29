(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Ground Triaing/PMAC [Image 1 of 10]

    Ground Triaing/PMAC

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rusty Frank 

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nicole Dandeneau, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations Departures specialist, gives a pre-brief during ground training at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 24, 2025. A dignified transfer is a solemn movement honoring the return of a fallen service member upon their return to American soil. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rusty Frank)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 12.30.2025 15:58
    Photo ID: 9464381
    VIRIN: 250724-F-YU668-1002
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    This work, Ground Triaing/PMAC [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Rusty Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Department of the Air Force

    TAGS

    AFMAO

