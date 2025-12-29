Ground Triaing/PMAC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nicole Dandeneau, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations Departures specialist, gives a pre-brief during ground training at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 24, 2025. A dignified transfer is a solemn movement honoring the return of a fallen service member upon their return to American soil. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rusty Frank)