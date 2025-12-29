Ground Triaing/PMAC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force carry team lifts a transfer case during dignified transfer training at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 24, 2025. A dignified transfer is the solemn movement honoring the return of a fallen service member upon their return to American soil. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rusty Frank)