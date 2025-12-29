(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Ground Triaing/PMAC

    Ground Triaing/PMAC

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rusty Frank 

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    A U.S. Air Force carry team prepares to lift a transfer case during dignified transfer training at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 24, 2025. A dignified transfer is the solemn movement honoring the return of a fallen service member upon their return to American soil. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rusty Frank)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 12.30.2025
    Photo ID: 9464378
    VIRIN: 250724-F-YU668-1180
    Resolution: 3000x1456
    Size: 905.06 KB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ground Triaing/PMAC [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Rusty Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of the Air Force

    AFMAO

