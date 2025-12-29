(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Gateway Freedom Monument featuring F-4 Phantom II opens in Alamogordo, New Mexico

    Gateway Freedom Monument featuring F-4 Phantom II opens in Alamogordo, New Mexico

    ALAMOGORDO, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Bobby Teichmann 

    49th Wing

    A group of F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 49th Wing fly above the Gateway Freedom Monument ribbon cutting event in Alamogordo, New Mexico, Dec. 8, 2025. The centerpiece of the display commemorating community and military ties is an F-4 Phantom II, one of several F-4 versions that served nearby Holloman Air Force Base for 48 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bob Teichmann)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2025
    Date Posted: 12.30.2025 14:05
    Photo ID: 9464194
    VIRIN: 251208-F-OP366-1099
    Resolution: 2160x2700
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: ALAMOGORDO, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gateway Freedom Monument featuring F-4 Phantom II opens in Alamogordo, New Mexico [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Bobby Teichmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holloman Air Force Base
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Alamogordo
    F-4 Phantom II
    community
    Gateway Freedom Monument

