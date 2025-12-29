The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District team members pose for a photo together during the District annual picnic at McKinley Park in Sacramento, California on June 6, 2025. The annual district event conducts an award ceremony, hosts games, and provides opportunity to build camaraderie and to honor the hard work and dedication that drives the district’s success. (U.S. Army photo by Bertha Smith, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2025 14:04
|Photo ID:
|9464191
|VIRIN:
|250606-A-DX319-1250
|Resolution:
|5990x3985
|Size:
|4.86 MB
|Location:
|SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE Sacramento Celebrates Teamwork and Dedication at Annual Picnic [Image 17 of 17], by Bertha Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.