(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gateway Freedom Monument featuring F-4 Phantom II opens in Alamogordo, New Mexico [Image 8 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Gateway Freedom Monument featuring F-4 Phantom II opens in Alamogordo, New Mexico

    ALAMOGORDO, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Bobby Teichmann 

    49th Wing

    An F-4 Phantom II is seen at the Gateway Freedom Monument ribbon cutting event in Alamogordo, New Mexico, Dec. 8, 2025. Members of the local community, Holloman Air Force Base personnel, former F-4 aircrew and more attended the event marking a permanent display commemorating the ties between Holloman and the Tularosa Basin. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bob Teichmann)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2025
    Date Posted: 12.30.2025 14:05
    Photo ID: 9464188
    VIRIN: 251208-F-OP366-1070
    Resolution: 3890x2917
    Size: 3.5 MB
    Location: ALAMOGORDO, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gateway Freedom Monument featuring F-4 Phantom II opens in Alamogordo, New Mexico [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Bobby Teichmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Gateway Freedom Monument featuring F-4 Phantom II opens in Alamogordo, New Mexico
    Gateway Freedom Monument featuring F-4 Phantom II opens in Alamogordo, New Mexico
    Gateway Freedom Monument featuring F-4 Phantom II opens in Alamogordo, New Mexico
    Gateway Freedom Monument featuring F-4 Phantom II opens in Alamogordo, New Mexico
    Gateway Freedom Monument featuring F-4 Phantom II opens in Alamogordo, New Mexico
    Gateway Freedom Monument featuring F-4 Phantom II opens in Alamogordo, New Mexico
    Gateway Freedom Monument featuring F-4 Phantom II opens in Alamogordo, New Mexico
    Gateway Freedom Monument featuring F-4 Phantom II opens in Alamogordo, New Mexico
    Gateway Freedom Monument featuring F-4 Phantom II opens in Alamogordo, New Mexico

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holloman Air Force Base
    F-4
    Alamogordo
    49th Wing
    F-4 Phantom II
    community

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery