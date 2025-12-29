Gateway Freedom Monument featuring F-4 Phantom II opens in Alamogordo, New Mexico

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An F-4 Phantom II is seen at the Gateway Freedom Monument ribbon cutting event in Alamogordo, New Mexico, Dec. 8, 2025. Members of the local community, Holloman Air Force Base personnel, former F-4 aircrew and more attended the event marking a permanent display commemorating the ties between Holloman and the Tularosa Basin. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bob Teichmann)