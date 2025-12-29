USACE Sacramento Celebrates Teamwork and Dedication at Annual Picnic

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District team members pose for a photo together during the District annual picnic at McKinley Park in Sacramento, California on June 6, 2025. The annual district event conducts an award ceremony, hosts games, and provides opportunity to build camaraderie and to honor the hard work and dedication that drives the district’s success. (U.S. Army photo by Bertha Smith, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District Public Affairs)