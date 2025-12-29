(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USACE Sacramento Celebrates Teamwork and Dedication at Annual Picnic [Image 11 of 17]

    USACE Sacramento Celebrates Teamwork and Dedication at Annual Picnic

    SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Photo by Bertha Smith 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District team members pose for a photo together during the District annual picnic at McKinley Park in Sacramento, California on June 6, 2025. The annual district event conducts an award ceremony, hosts games, and provides opportunity to build camaraderie and to honor the hard work and dedication that drives the district’s success. (U.S. Army photo by Bertha Smith, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 12.30.2025 14:04
    Photo ID: 9464185
    VIRIN: 250606-A-DX319-1241
    Resolution: 5153x3780
    Size: 3.03 MB
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Sacramento Celebrates Teamwork and Dedication at Annual Picnic [Image 17 of 17], by Bertha Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

