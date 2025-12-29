Gateway Freedom Monument featuring F-4 Phantom II opens in Alamogordo, New Mexico

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. John Ethridge, 49th Wing commander, center, cuts the ribbon at the Gateway Freedom Monument in Alamogordo, New Mexico, Dec. 8, 2025. Guests commemorated the opening of the monument featuring an F-4 Phantom II, one of many F-4s which served Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico for 48 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bob Teichmann)