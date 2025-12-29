(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gateway Freedom Monument featuring F-4 Phantom II opens in Alamogordo, New Mexico [Image 7 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Gateway Freedom Monument featuring F-4 Phantom II opens in Alamogordo, New Mexico

    ALAMOGORDO, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Bobby Teichmann 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. John Ethridge, 49th Wing commander, center, cuts the ribbon at the Gateway Freedom Monument in Alamogordo, New Mexico, Dec. 8, 2025. Guests commemorated the opening of the monument featuring an F-4 Phantom II, one of many F-4s which served Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico for 48 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bob Teichmann)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2025
    Date Posted: 12.30.2025 14:05
    Photo ID: 9464172
    VIRIN: 251208-F-OP366-1052
    Resolution: 5812x3867
    Size: 5.55 MB
    Location: ALAMOGORDO, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gateway Freedom Monument featuring F-4 Phantom II opens in Alamogordo, New Mexico [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Bobby Teichmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Gateway Freedom Monument featuring F-4 Phantom II opens in Alamogordo, New Mexico
    Gateway Freedom Monument featuring F-4 Phantom II opens in Alamogordo, New Mexico
    Gateway Freedom Monument featuring F-4 Phantom II opens in Alamogordo, New Mexico
    Gateway Freedom Monument featuring F-4 Phantom II opens in Alamogordo, New Mexico
    Gateway Freedom Monument featuring F-4 Phantom II opens in Alamogordo, New Mexico
    Gateway Freedom Monument featuring F-4 Phantom II opens in Alamogordo, New Mexico
    Gateway Freedom Monument featuring F-4 Phantom II opens in Alamogordo, New Mexico
    Gateway Freedom Monument featuring F-4 Phantom II opens in Alamogordo, New Mexico
    Gateway Freedom Monument featuring F-4 Phantom II opens in Alamogordo, New Mexico

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery