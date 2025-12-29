(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HMH-772 Supports Exercise Gilded Cage 26-1 [Image 14 of 16]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    HMH-772 Supports Exercise Gilded Cage 26-1

    WESTOVER AIR FORCE BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Rumbaugh 

    621st Contingency Response Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 321st Contingency Response Squadron assessment team, and 521st CRS Airmen assigned to the 621st Contingency Response Group helicopter support team, prepare a U.S. Air Force MRZR to be sling loaded by a U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 772, at Westover Air Reserve Base, Massachusetts, Dec. 3, 2025, in support of Exercise Gilded Cage 26-1. The CH-53E and crew supported the sling load and medical evacuation training objectives. U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin M. Rumbaugh)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2025
    Date Posted: 12.30.2025 11:57
    Photo ID: 9464035
    VIRIN: 251203-F-FM551-3447
    Resolution: 6318x4212
    Size: 8.31 MB
    Location: WESTOVER AIR FORCE BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HMH-772 Supports Exercise Gilded Cage 26-1 [Image 16 of 16], by TSgt Devin Rumbaugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HMH-772 Supports Exercise Gilded Cage 26-1
    HMH-772 Supports Exercise Gilded Cage 26-1
    HMH-772 Supports Exercise Gilded Cage 26-1
    HMH-772 Supports Exercise Gilded Cage 26-1
    HMH-772 Supports Exercise Gilded Cage 26-1
    HMH-772 Supports Exercise Gilded Cage 26-1
    HMH-772 Supports Exercise Gilded Cage 26-1
    HMH-772 Supports Exercise Gilded Cage 26-1
    HMH-772 Supports Exercise Gilded Cage 26-1
    HMH-772 Supports Exercise Gilded Cage 26-1
    HMH-772 Supports Exercise Gilded Cage 26-1
    HMH-772 Supports Exercise Gilded Cage 26-1
    HMH-772 Supports Exercise Gilded Cage 26-1
    HMH-772 Supports Exercise Gilded Cage 26-1
    HMH-772 Supports Exercise Gilded Cage 26-1
    HMH-772 Supports Exercise Gilded Cage 26-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery