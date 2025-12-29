HMH-772 Supports Exercise Gilded Cage 26-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 321st Contingency Response Squadron assessment team, and 521st CRS Airmen assigned to the 621st Contingency Response Group helicopter support team, prepare a U.S. Air Force MRZR to be sling loaded by a U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 772, at Westover Air Reserve Base, Massachusetts, Dec. 3, 2025, in support of Exercise Gilded Cage 26-1. The CH-53E and crew supported the sling load and medical evacuation training objectives. U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin M. Rumbaugh)