HMH-772 Supports Exercise Gilded Cage 26-1

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 321st Contingency Response Squadron assessment team, and 521st CRS Airmen assigned to the 621st Contingency Response Group helicopter support team, prepare an internal helicopter slingable container unit to be sling loaded by a U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 772, at Westover Air Reserve Base, Massachusetts, Dec. 3, 2025, in support of Exercise Gilded Cage 26-1. The CH-53E and crew supported the sling load and medical evacuation training objectives. U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin M. Rumbaugh)