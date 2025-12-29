HMH-772 Supports Exercise Gilded Cage 26-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion crew chiefs assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 772, conduct a training mission brief with members of the 321st Contingency Response Squadron assessment team, and 621st Contingency Response Group helicopter support team, at Westover Air Reserve Base, Massachusetts, Dec. 3, 2025, in support of Exercise Gilded Cage 26-1. The CH-53E and crew support Gilded Cage 26-1 with sling load operations and medical evacuation training objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin M. Rumbaugh)