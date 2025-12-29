HMH-772 Supports Exercise Gilded Cage 26-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 772, conducts a sling load of a U.S. Air Force MRZR at Westover Air Reserve Base, Massachusetts, Dec. 3, 2025, in support of Exercise Gilded Cage 26-1. The CH-53E and crew supported the sling load training objectives for the 321st Contingency Response Squadron’s assessment team and the 621st Contingency Response Group’s helicopter support team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin M. Rumbaugh)