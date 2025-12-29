(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    HMH-772 Supports Exercise Gilded Cage 26-1 [Image 3 of 16]

    HMH-772 Supports Exercise Gilded Cage 26-1

    WESTOVER AIR FORCE BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Rumbaugh 

    621st Contingency Response Wing

    A U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 772, lands at Westover Air Reserve Base, Massachusetts, Dec. 3, 2025, in support of Exercise Gilded Cage 26-1. The CH-53E and crew arrived in order to train members of the 321st Contingency Response Squadron’s assessment team and the 621st Contingency Response Group’s helicopter support team on sling load operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin M. Rumbaugh)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2025
    Date Posted: 12.30.2025 11:57
    Photo ID: 9464022
    VIRIN: 251203-F-FM551-1916
    Resolution: 5152x7728
    Size: 8.53 MB
    Location: WESTOVER AIR FORCE BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    621st CRW; 321st CRS; Westover ARB; HMH-772; CH-53E

