PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. - In 1946, the M1897 Quick Firing Field Gun was rolled out for a visit from Maj. Gen. Everett S. Hughes, Chief of Ordnance. During Hughes' tenure, the normal peacetime activities, including research, development, storage, maintenance, and training, continued at higher levels than had existed prior to World War II.
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2025 10:36
|Photo ID:
|9463762
|VIRIN:
|250828-A-GY890-1002
|Resolution:
|2953x2632
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ownership of historic cannon returns to Picatinny Arsenal [Image 2 of 2], by Eric Kowal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ownership of historic cannon returns to Picatinny Arsenal
No keywords found.