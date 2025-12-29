Ownership of historic cannon returns to Picatinny Arsenal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. - In 1946, the M1897 Quick Firing Field Gun was rolled out for a visit from Maj. Gen. Everett S. Hughes, Chief of Ordnance. During Hughes' tenure, the normal peacetime activities, including research, development, storage, maintenance, and training, continued at higher levels than had existed prior to World War II.