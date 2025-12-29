(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ownership of historic cannon returns to Picatinny Arsenal [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Ownership of historic cannon returns to Picatinny Arsenal

    PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2025

    Photo by Eric Kowal 

    Picatinny Arsenal

    PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J.. - A M1897 Quick Firing Field Gun, with more than a century of service, has been placed in possession of Picatinny Arsenal officials for the first time in more than 20 years. (U.S. Army photo by Todd Mozes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 12.30.2025 10:36
    Photo ID: 9463757
    VIRIN: 250828-A-GY890-1001
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ownership of historic cannon returns to Picatinny Arsenal [Image 2 of 2], by Eric Kowal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ownership of historic cannon returns to Picatinny Arsenal
    Ownership of historic cannon returns to Picatinny Arsenal

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Ownership of historic cannon returns to Picatinny Arsenal

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Picatinny Arsenal

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery