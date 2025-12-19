(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CIWT leader visits IWTC San Diego, rallies Chiefs Mess

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer James Sydney Yamilao 

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    Center for Information Warfare Training Command Master Chief Damien Pulvino (bottom row, third from left) meets with chief petty officers and chief selects inside Taylor Hall Auditorium during his visit to Information Warfare Training Command San Diego, Aug. 26, 2025. He offered mentorship and emphasized expectations for those serving in the Chiefs Mess. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer James Yamilao)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 12.29.2025 17:22
    This work, CIWT leader visits IWTC San Diego, rallies Chiefs Mess, by CPO James Sydney Yamilao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Education and Training Command
    command master chief
    Center for Information Warfare Training
    IWTC San Diego
    Information Warfare Training Command San Diego
    Damien Pulvino

