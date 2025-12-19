CIWT leader visits IWTC San Diego, rallies Chiefs Mess

Center for Information Warfare Training Command Master Chief Damien Pulvino (bottom row, third from left) meets with chief petty officers and chief selects inside Taylor Hall Auditorium during his visit to Information Warfare Training Command San Diego, Aug. 26, 2025. He offered mentorship and emphasized expectations for those serving in the Chiefs Mess. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer James Yamilao)
