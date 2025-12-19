109th MPAD builds readiness at Fort Hood ahead of Europe deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers with the 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment complete pre-deployment tasks and team-building events at their mobilization station at Fort Hood, Texas, Dec. 15, 2025. The 109th MPAD will deploy to Europe in January 2026 in support of U.S. Special Operations Command Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Travis Mueller)