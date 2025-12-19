USS Missouri (SSN 780) returns home from Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251030-N-DZ831-1306 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Oct 30, 2025) – Machinist’s Mate (Auxiliary) First Class Braulio Lopezpuente, assigned to Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Missouri (SSN 780), greets his family with a traditional first hug as Missouri returns to its homeport at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam following a scheduled deployment, October 30, 2025. Missouri is assigned to Submarine Squadron Seven and is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations forces support, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance.(U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Omar A. Dominquez)