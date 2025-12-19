(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Missouri (SSN 780) returns home from Deployment [Image 7 of 9]

    USS Missouri (SSN 780) returns home from Deployment

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Omar Dominquez 

    Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    251030-N-DZ831-1126 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Oct 30, 2025) – Electronics Technician (Navigation) First Class Jackie Nguyen, assigned to Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Missouri (SSN 780), greets his spouse with a traditional first kiss as Missouri returns to its homeport at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam following a scheduled deployment, October 30, 2025. Missouri is assigned to Submarine Squadron Seven and is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations forces support, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Omar A. Dominquez)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 12.29.2025 15:03
    Photo ID: 9462983
    VIRIN: 251030-N-DZ831-1126
    Resolution: 4791x3194
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    This work, USS Missouri (SSN 780) returns home from Deployment [Image 9 of 9], by CPO Omar Dominquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Missouri Returns to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam following Deployment

    Submarines
    Virginia Class
    USS Missouri (SSN 780)
    COMSUBPAC
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

