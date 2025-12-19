251030-N-DZ831-1126 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Oct 30, 2025) – Electronics Technician (Navigation) First Class Jackie Nguyen, assigned to Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Missouri (SSN 780), greets his spouse with a traditional first kiss as Missouri returns to its homeport at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam following a scheduled deployment, October 30, 2025. Missouri is assigned to Submarine Squadron Seven and is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations forces support, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Omar A. Dominquez)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2025 15:03
|Photo ID:
|9462983
|VIRIN:
|251030-N-DZ831-1126
|Resolution:
|4791x3194
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Missouri (SSN 780) returns home from Deployment [Image 9 of 9], by CPO Omar Dominquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USS Missouri Returns to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam following Deployment
No keywords found.