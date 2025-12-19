Schriever SFB Holiday Ruck March

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Sgt Jordan Herring, left, Space Delta 8, and Spc. 3 Noah Bailey, right, 4th Space Operations Squadron, participate in a holiday ruck march at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Dec. 19, 2025. The event promoted physical fitness, resilience and readiness as participants prepared for the holiday season. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)