Schriever SFB Holiday Ruck March

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Mbah Awuh, 50th Force Support Squadron career development technician, donates a toy during a holiday ruck march at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Dec. 19, 2025. Guardians, Airmen and civilians carried the gifts during the ruck to be donated at the conclusion of the event. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dalton Prejeant)