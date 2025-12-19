Schriever SFB Holiday Ruck March

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Edward Mann, Space Base Delta 41 Delta Staff Agencies senior enlisted leader, donates a toy during a holiday ruck march at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Dec. 19, 2025. Guardians, Airmen and civilians carried the gifts during the ruck to be donated at the conclusion of the event. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dalton Prejeant)