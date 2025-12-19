Schriever SFB Holiday Ruck March

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Col. Eric Bogue, Space Base Delta 41 commander, runs during a holiday ruck march at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Dec. 19, 2025. The event promoted physical fitness, resilience and readiness as participants prepared for the holiday season. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dalton Prejeant.