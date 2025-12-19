(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Schriever SFB Holiday Ruck March [Image 2 of 9]

    Schriever SFB Holiday Ruck March

    UNITED STATES

    12.19.2025

    Photo by Dalton Prejeant 

    Space Base Delta 1

    U.S. Space Force Col. Eric Bogue, Space Base Delta 41 commander, runs during a holiday ruck march at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Dec. 19, 2025. The event promoted physical fitness, resilience and readiness as participants prepared for the holiday season. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dalton Prejeant.

    This work, Schriever SFB Holiday Ruck March [Image 9 of 9], by Dalton Prejeant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TreeLighting
    SchrieverSFB
    SSFB
    SBD41
    SPACEBASEDELTA41
    ParadeofLights

