Schriever SFB Holiday Ruck March

U.S. Space Force Col. Eric Bogue, Space Base Delta 41 commander, runs during a holiday ruck march at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Dec. 19, 2025. The event promoted physical fitness, resilience and readiness as participants prepared for the holiday season. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dalton Prejeant.
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2025 10:04
|Photo ID:
|9462459
|VIRIN:
|251219-X-DA809-1002
|Resolution:
|3992x5988
|Size:
|14.29 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
