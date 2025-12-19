Schriever SFB Holiday Ruck March

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Olivia Ramsey, Space Base Delta 41 executive assistant to the senior enlisted airmen, distributes donated gifts to participants during a holiday ruck march at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Dec. 19, 2025. Guardians, Airmen and civilians carried the gifts during the ruck to be donated at the conclusion of the event. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dalton Prejeant)