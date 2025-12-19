USARC Best Squad Competition Water Casulaty Evacuation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competitors, perform a simulated evacuation of a casualty on a makeshift raft during the U.S. Army Reserve Command’s Best Squad Competition, Fort McCoy, Wis., May 12, 2025. Soldiers from around the nation gather to compete in the annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers. (U.S. Army Photo by Master Sgt. Justin P. Morelli)