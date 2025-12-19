U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competitors, perform a simulated evacuation of a casualty on a makeshift raft during the U.S. Army Reserve Command’s Best Squad Competition, Fort McCoy, Wis., May 12, 2025. Soldiers from around the nation gather to compete in the annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers. (U.S. Army Photo by Master Sgt. Justin P. Morelli)
|Date Taken:
|12.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2025 11:53
|Photo ID:
|9461123
|VIRIN:
|250512-A-PP104-1109
|Resolution:
|7684x5125
|Size:
|9.7 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USARC Best Squad Competition Water Casulaty Evacuation [Image 60 of 60], by MSG Justin Morelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.