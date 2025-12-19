(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    22nd MEU(SOC) | CLB Convoy in Camp Santiago During Deployment [Image 9 of 10]

    22nd MEU(SOC) | CLB Convoy in Camp Santiago During Deployment

    CAMP SANTIAGO, PUERTO RICO

    12.11.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Emily Hazelbaker 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A U.S. Marine Corps combat engineer with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), saws down a tree during airstrip improvement operations in Camp Santiago, Puerto Rico, Dec. 12, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Marine Corps photo)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.26.2025 10:12
    Photo ID: 9460438
    VIRIN: 251212-M-DB868-1250
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 8.23 MB
    Location: CAMP SANTIAGO, PR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 22nd MEU(SOC) | CLB Convoy in Camp Santiago During Deployment [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Emily Hazelbaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    22d MEU
    SOUTHCOM
    USMC
    Ceb
    CaribOps
    IWO ARG - 22 MEU (SOC)

