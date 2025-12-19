22nd MEU(SOC) | CLB Convoy in Camp Santiago During Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps combat engineer with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), saws down a tree during airstrip improvement operations in Camp Santiago, Puerto Rico, Dec. 12, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Marine Corps photo)