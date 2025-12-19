U.S. Marines with Kilo Company, Battalion Landing Team 3/6, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), conduct close quarter battle drills during urban operations on Camp Santiago, Puerto Rico, Dec. 11, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Marine Corps photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2025 10:06
|Photo ID:
|9460429
|VIRIN:
|251211-M-DB868-1358
|Resolution:
|4209x2806
|Size:
|2.74 MB
|Location:
|CAMP SANTIAGO, PR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 22nd MEU(SOC) | Close Quarter Battle Drills in Camp Santiago During Deployment [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Emily Hazelbaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.