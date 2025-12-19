22nd MEU(SOC) | Close Quarter Battle Drills in Camp Santiago During Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine with Kilo Company, Battalion Landing Team 3/6, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), takes aim with a M27 infantry automatic rifle during urban operations on Camp Santiago, Puerto Rico, Dec. 11, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Marine Corps photo)