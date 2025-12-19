D.C. National Guard Commanding General Awards the Joint Service Achievement Medal and Joint Service Commendation Medal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) of the D.C. National Guard, awards the Joint Service Commendation Medal (JSCM) to U.S. Air Force Capt. Joseph Meilak and U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Jurgen Soekhoe for meritorious service providing trauma assessment and other life-saving aid to a member of the public during the Make D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, Dec. 24, 2025. Approximately 2,700 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical support to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of those who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)