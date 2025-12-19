Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) of the D.C. National Guard, awards the Joint Service Commendation Medal (JSCM) to U.S. Army Sgt. Ian Johnson for meritorious service as a protective service agent to senior military leaders during the Make D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, Dec. 24, 2025. Approximately 2,700 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical support to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of those who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)
|Date Taken:
|12.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.25.2025 19:40
|Photo ID:
|9460300
|VIRIN:
|251224-F-PL327-5525
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.6 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, D.C. National Guard Commanding General Awards the Joint Service Achievement Medal and Joint Service Commendation Medal [Image 15 of 15], by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.