    D.C. National Guard Commanding General Awards the Joint Service Achievement Medal and Joint Service Commendation Medal

    D.C. National Guard Commanding General Awards the Joint Service Achievement Medal and Joint Service Commendation Medal

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.24.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) of the D.C. National Guard, awards the Joint Service Commendation Medal (JSCM) to U.S. Army Sgt. Ian Johnson for meritorious service as a protective service agent to senior military leaders during the Make D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, Dec. 24, 2025. Approximately 2,700 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical support to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of those who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    Date Taken: 12.24.2025
    Date Posted: 12.25.2025 19:40
    Photo ID: 9460299
    VIRIN: 251224-F-PL327-1747
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.85 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D.C. National Guard Commanding General Awards the Joint Service Achievement Medal and Joint Service Commendation Medal, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint Service Commendation Medal
    Joint Service Achievement Medal
    meritorious service
    D.C. National Guard
    Capital Guardians
    DCSafe

