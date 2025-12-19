D.C. National Guard Commanding General Awards the Joint Service Achievement Medal and Joint Service Commendation Medal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) of the D.C. National Guard, awards the Joint Service Commendation Medal (JSCM) to U.S. Army Spc. Oigon Ochirbat for meritorious service as the noncommissioned officer in charge of ground transportation operations within the Office of the Commanding General during the Make D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, Dec. 24, 2025. Approximately 2,700 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical support to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of those who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)